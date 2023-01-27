Look: Old Photo Of Joe Burrow Going Viral Before Chiefs Game

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

For the second year in a row Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow heads to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. But an old photo shows that it might be an emotional roller coaster for the Bengals QB.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Burrow's father posted an old photo from their days living in Iowa and attending an Iowa Barnstormer game. In the photo, Burrow can be seen wearing a Chiefs helmet.

"Joe watching an Iowa Barnstormer game with his Mom . Won’t be wearing that helmet Sunday. Who Dey," Jim Burrow wrote.

The elder Burrow's post is going viral with over 3,500 likes and several hundred retweets in just a few hours. Many fans have taken to the comments declaring that this must have been the moment that Burrow was destined for NFL greatness:

"We should of known he was gonnabe great back then ...who just wears a helmet while laying on mommy chest," one user replied.

"Imagine growing up to beat & dominate the team that was your boyhood favorite. No wonder there's something really special with Burrow and how he's played Kansas City. Win # 4 and advance to the Super Bowl. Who Dey!" wrote another.

"Who would have thought this kid would become the current best QB in the league," a third wrote.

Will Burrow get yet another win over the team he once wore a helmet for this Sunday?