Look: Old Photo Of Mito Pereira Is Going Viral Sunday

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 21: Mito Pereira of Chile plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

Mito Pereira stands on the cusp of making history at the PGA Championship today. But ahead of his attempt to win his first major, an old photo of him is going viral.

At the start of CBS' broadcast of the PGA Championship, the network showed a photo of a much younger Pereira hanging out on a golf course with another Chilean golf star - Joaquin Niemann.

The photo is probably no less than four years old since the two golfers competed multiple times on the Chilean tour in the late-2010s. But Niemann joined the PGA Tour in 2019 while Pereira joined the Korn Ferry Tour.

Niemann has won two PGA Tour events and appeared in 12 majors. Meanwhile, Pereira is making just his second appearance in a major.

Golf fans are having all kinds of fun with this photo of the two young golf phenoms:

"I look forward to seeing this 20+ times today. Already seen it multiple in less than 30 minutes on air," one annoyed fan said.

"Scottie Scheffler was already in his 40s when this pic was taken," wrote another.

"That’s Harry McGuire," a third wrote, referencing the Manchester United player of a similar look.

Mito Pereira stands to become the first Chilean golfer to ever win a major. He's three strokes ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris heading into the Final Round.

Will Pereira finish the job and make history?