Look: Old Quote From Mike McCarthy Is Going Viral

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

An old quote from Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is going viral on social media following his team’s loss on Sunday.

The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 23-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon.

Following the heartbreaking loss, McCarthy has faced some major criticism from analysts and fans. An old quote from an earlier press conference has since resurfaced.

It’s not great.

Welp.

“This was a memorable press conference moment and one you worried would come back,” NFL Network reporter Jane Slater added.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked postgame if he will consider making a head coaching change this offseason. He refused to get into it.

“I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time. No discussion about anything,” Jones said.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.