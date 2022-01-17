Look: Old Quote From Mike McCarthy Is Going Viral

An old quote from Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is going viral on social media following his team’s loss on Sunday.

The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 23-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon.

Following the heartbreaking loss, McCarthy has faced some major criticism from analysts and fans. An old quote from an earlier press conference has since resurfaced.

It’s not great.

Never forget the Mike McCarthy interview process pic.twitter.com/E1UzUZEvqq — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) January 16, 2022

Welp.

“This was a memorable press conference moment and one you worried would come back,” NFL Network reporter Jane Slater added.

This was a memorable press conference moment and one you worried would come back 😑 https://t.co/Z8VP8Hbtyv — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 17, 2022

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked postgame if he will consider making a head coaching change this offseason. He refused to get into it.

“I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time. No discussion about anything,” Jones said.