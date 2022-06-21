Look: Old Tom Brady, Bart Scott Highlight Is Going Viral

19 September 2010: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) gets a pass blocked by New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott (57) during the first half the New England Patriots vs New York Jets game at the New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Kane/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former Ravens/Jets linebacker Bart Scott grabbed a lot of headlines with his recent Tom Brady comments.

Appearing on ESPN Radio last week, Scott weighed-in on the Manning vs. Brady debate, saying Peyton was the harder QB to face.

I’d much rather go against Tom Brady every day of the week than go against Peyton Manning. I believe that’s how everybody feels. ... Tom Brady was more about Bill Belichick, the entire team, the execution, them having a game plan.

Shortly after, NFL reporter Dov Kleiman dug up an old clip of Brady getting the better of Scott when he was a member of the Jets, and the clip started to go viral.

"LMFAO Bart is a [expletive] clown," laughed one user.

"I was waiting for this," another said.

"When Brady pre snap saw Bart Scott 1-on-1 with his running back," another fan captioned a GIF.

"But imagine if it was Peyton Manning!" another replied. "Bart would have left the running back open by 5 more yards!"

"Oh man this is the best tweet of the day."

"Dov with the kill shot."

The internet never forgets...