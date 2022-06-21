Look: Old Tom Brady, Bart Scott Highlight Is Going Viral
Former Ravens/Jets linebacker Bart Scott grabbed a lot of headlines with his recent Tom Brady comments.
Appearing on ESPN Radio last week, Scott weighed-in on the Manning vs. Brady debate, saying Peyton was the harder QB to face.
I’d much rather go against Tom Brady every day of the week than go against Peyton Manning. I believe that’s how everybody feels. ... Tom Brady was more about Bill Belichick, the entire team, the execution, them having a game plan.
Shortly after, NFL reporter Dov Kleiman dug up an old clip of Brady getting the better of Scott when he was a member of the Jets, and the clip started to go viral.
"LMFAO Bart is a [expletive] clown," laughed one user.
"I was waiting for this," another said.
"When Brady pre snap saw Bart Scott 1-on-1 with his running back," another fan captioned a GIF.
"But imagine if it was Peyton Manning!" another replied. "Bart would have left the running back open by 5 more yards!"
"Oh man this is the best tweet of the day."
"Dov with the kill shot."
The internet never forgets...