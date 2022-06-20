Look: Old Tom Landry Story Is Going Viral On Monday

An old, and frankly strange, story about Tom Landry is going viral this Monday.

On this day in 1984, Landry testified as a character witness at the criminal trial of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Danny White.

White was there in the first place because he was charged with misdemeanor assault for slapping a 17-year-old named John Michael Clark. He claims it was self defense.

The situation stemmed from a driving incident. White claims he attempted to pass Clark on a two-lane road, but Clark played a "dangerous" game of speeding up and slowing down to prevent White from returning to the lane. Clark, a 17-year-old accused White of trying to "“run him off a rural road for no apparent reason.”

Clark slapped the kid to essentially teach him a lesson or, in his words, to "impress upon his the seriousness of the incident and to prevent him from continuing to follow his van.”

Landry later testified as a character witness on White's behalf.

"Landry testified that he believed White wouldn’t have hit Clark," writes Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, "without provocation, adding this gem (that apparently didn’t draw a successful objection): Landry said if he were 'under the same type of stress situation that Danny was under, I might do the same thing.'"

Well there you have it. A strange chapter in the history of the NFL for sure.