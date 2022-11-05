Look: Old Tony Kornheiser Video Going Viral After Kyrie Irving Controversy

A photo of Sports columnists Michael Wilbon (left) and Tony Kornheiser photographed in the sports department. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/Getty Images

As Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself embroiled in further controversy, fans dug up an old clip of ESPN's Tony Kornheiser from an episode of "Pardon the Interruption" in 2018.

In the resurfaced "PTI" segment, Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon speak on Steph Curry, as well as Kyrie, when it comes to their moon landing denial. With Tony making drawing some pretty ominous conclusions.

Telling Wilbon:

It's a very small step to becoming a Holocaust denier and a slavery denier. ... This is anti-intellectual and it's anti-science. It should embarrass you. It should embarrass your families. It should embarrass the fine schools you went to... It should embarrass the NBA.

Here's some of the reaction users had on Twitter:

"Mr. Tony predicting Kyrie’s week in 2018," one fan said.

"'This is anti-intellectual, this is anti-science…and you should be embarrassed' ... The hosts of PTI calling out Kyrie Irving in 2018, because as we’ve seen, the slope from being a flat earther to an anti-vaxxer to an anti-semite is a very slippery and steep one."

"Aged like Scotch. And I guarantee at the time folks thought they were exaggerating."

Irving has since been suspended by the Nets and Nike for failing to disavow "antisemitic" beliefs.