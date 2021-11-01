Look: Old Tweet From Jets QB Mike White Is Going Viral

The NFL’s passing records are officially on watch.

Mike White made his first NFL start on Sunday afternoon. He led the New York Jets to a surprising win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 26-year-old quarterback threw for more than 400 yards in the upset win over the AFC North contenders.

Following the game, an old tweet from the Jets quarterback went viral.

“Peyton Manning, I hate to break it to you, but I’m gonna break your record one day,” White tweeted back in 2013.

Most of Manning’s passing records now belong to players like Drew Brees and Tom Brady, but the claim still stands.

Watch out for Mike White, NFL world.