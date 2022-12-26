Look: Old Tweet From Ohio State Football Is Going Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 03: A cheerleader runs onto the field with an Ohio State Buckeyes flag prior to the Discover Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Sun Life Stadium on January 3, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

It was almost two years ago that Michigan made the then-controversial decision to give head coach Jim Harbaugh an extension. And a tweet that Ohio State made in response to the move has gone viral again today.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Jordan Strack of WTOL recalled how the Ohio State Football account laughed at the Wolverines for re-signing Harbaugh. At the time, the Buckeyes had beaten Harbaugh's Wolverines five straight times and won four Big Ten titles.

The Ohio State account had liked a tweet from Bleacher Report announcing the move. When Bleacher Report took note of it, the Ohio State account posted an image of a Buckeye smiling into the camera.

But things changed wildly from that point on. Michigan has now beaten Ohio State in each of the last two seasons en route to two Big Ten titles and two appearances in the College Football Playoff.

Nevertheless, Buckeyes fans aren't exactly taking this dig at them lying down:

"They’ve achieved 2 wins and 2 really bad recruiting classes. And Harbaugh embarrassed the program with his behavior last year trying to get back to the NFL," one Ohio State fan replied.

"Bro this is a weak flex," wrote another.

"2-5 is something to be real proud of," a third fan wrote.

Clearly two straight seasons of being beaten by the Wolverines has done little to humble the Buckeyes against their arch-rivals.

You gotta love it.