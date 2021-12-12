Look: Old Urban Meyer Graphic Is Going Viral Today

An old Urban Meyer graphic is going viral on social media in the wake of Saturday’s troubling NFL.com report.

On Saturday, NFL.com published an inside look at Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville. According to the report, Meyer has had some heated interactions with players and staff.

From the report:

During a staff meeting, Meyer delivered a biting message that he’s a winner and his assistant coaches are losers, according to several people informed of the contents of the meeting, challenging each coach individually to explain when they’ve ever won and forcing them to defend their résumés.

Meyer has reportedly not confirmed calling his coaches “losers,” though he’s admitted that he is hard on his staff.

In the wake of the latest Urban Meyer drama, this old FOX graphic is trending on social media.

The Jaguars are certainly a struggling team this season. They’re 2-10 on the year heading into Sunday’s game against Tennessee.

Will Meyer last more than a season in Jacksonville?