Look: Old Urban Meyer Video Goes Viral Saturday Night

An old video of then-Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer is going viral on social media following his ousting in Jacksonville.

Meyer, who was fired by the Jaguars “for cause,” earlier this week, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League.

While Meyer was incredibly successful at the college football level, winning three national championships – two at Florida, one at Ohio State – many are now criticizing his entire coaching persona.

Former ESPN host Trey Wingo tweeted out an old video of Meyer confronting reporter Jeremy Fowler for a story he wrote about his quarterback situation.

The video is now going viral on social media.

So the Urban Meyer image rehab tour has already started. What we saw in Jacksonville is who he’s always been, he was just called out for it for the first time. This is him going after Jeremy Fowler for accurately quoting one of his player at Florida.https://t.co/vAXJUv5dcR — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 18, 2021

Meyer was upset about a story written, in which wide receiver Deonte Thompson called John Brantley a “real quarterback” compared to Tim Tebow.

The Florida Gators head coach apologized for the heated interaction with Fowler.

From the Associated Press:

Meyer spent more than 20 minutes with the Orlando Sentinel’s Jeremy Fowler following spring practice. Fowler declined to divulge details of the discussion, but called it a “constructive” conversation and said he accepted Meyer’s apology. Meyer did not speak with reporters.

When you win, much is tolerated. When you lose, as Meyer did in a big way in Jacksonville, almost nothing is.