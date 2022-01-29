Look: Old Video Of George Kittle Going Viral Today

Nearly two years ago, George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers led Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 20-10 with just over six minutes left in the Super Bowl. Disaster ensued.

The Niners defense collapsed, Jimmy Garoppolo missed a few key throws in the clutch and Mahomes and the Chiefs scored three touchdowns in the final six minutes to win 31-20.

In the closing moments of the game, Kittle was well aware the 49ers were going to lose. He made himself a promise at that very moment that he’d one day return to the Super Bowl with a vengeance.

“I will be back here,” Kittle said almost two years ago. “I will be back here. And I will be back with a vengeance. You will not get the best of me. No sir.”

24 months ago, George Kittle vowed to return back to the Super Bowl. In 24 hours, he and the 49ers will have a chance to advance to their second one in three seasons. pic.twitter.com/FGPkOOhhqk — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) January 29, 2022

Well, George Kittle will have an opportunity to fulfill his promise on Sunday. One thing stands in his way: the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers will take on the Rams in the NFC Championship on Sunday night. The winner will advance to the Super Bowl where they’ll play the winner of the AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Bengals.

It’d be pretty poetic if the Niners rematch with the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Kittle would no doubt be itching at the opportunity.