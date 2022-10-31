Look: Old Video Of Michigan Stadium Tunnel Is Going Viral

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view of the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 10, 2005 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

A Wolverines fan wants people to know that it doesn't always get as raucous as it did on Saturday in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

On Monday, one user shared an old video of Hawaii and Michigan players watching some of the other games together during a rain delay:

The clip started to go viral and had a lot of folks saying the same thing:

"Must be the tunnel," a local broadcaster replied.

"The evil tunnel," another commented.

"Wait so it’s not the tunnel that causes people to commit crimes?" a UM fan asked.

"I was told that the tunnel was the problem though…"

"bUT iTs tHe TUnnEL.”

"Must be the tunnel," another said.

"But it’s the tunnel. Why do they only have 1 tunnel?" another fan laughed. "I love some of these fanbases and observers trying to excuse something so avoidable."

Since the incident went down, the family of one Michigan player is planning to press charges.