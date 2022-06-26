Look: Old Video Reveals Where Arch Manning Always Wanted To Play

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The first grandson of football is heading to Austin, Texas after one of the most closely-followed recruitments in recent memory.

But looking back through the tea leaves, should it have been clear that the nation's top prospect would be a Longhorn the whole time?

After Arch Manning made his official decision on Thursday, a 2016 clip started making the rounds on the internet.

In the video, a young Arch is wearing a burnt orange Texas t-shirt and while he stays pretty quiet standing next to his brother, one thing comes across clear:

"I want to go to Texas."

That's exactly where the blue-chip quarterback landed. Committing to UT over Georgia, Alabama and LSU. Perhaps the writing was also on the wall when Isidore Newman teammate and close friend Will Randle chose the Longhorns.

In his first three years of high school ball, Manning has thrown for nearly 6,000 yards and 72 touchdowns. What this means for former No. 1 ranked QB Quinn Ewers is another question...