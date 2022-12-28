Look: Ole Miss To Honor Mike Leach During Tonight's Bowl Game

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 06: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs arrives at the stadium before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

A second college football program is honoring the late Mike Leach during a bowl game.

Just one day after Texas Tech announced a helmet decal to honor Leach, Ole Miss announced that it would have a commemorative sticker on its game helmets for him.

The sticker reads "MIKE" but instead of an "I" in the middle, there is a pirate sticker since he was always referred to as a pirate in the college football community.

Here's a look at the sticker:

Leach passed away a couple of weeks ago at the age of 61 after he had a massive heart attack.

This is a great gesture by Ole Miss, especially since it's the main rival of Mississippi State. Mississippi State was the last school that Leach coached before he passed away.

Ole Miss will take on Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl at 9 p.m. ET. It'll be televised by ESPN.