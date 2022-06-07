Look: Olivia Culpo Wishes Christian McCaffrey A Happy Birthday

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey turns 26 today, and girlfriend Olivia Culpo was there to celebrate his latest lap around the sun on Instagram.

The 30-year-old SI Swimsuit model captioned a six-pack of couples photos with a very sweet birthday message.

Writing:

It’s someone’s birthday!! I love you so much Christian. You are the most dependable, inspiring, thoughtful, + grounding person and I feel so lucky to call you mine.

Culpo and McCaffrey have been very public with their relationship over the few years or so.

Regularly sharing some PDA with their near-seven million combined IG followers.

Culpo's has also gushed over Christian McCaffrey's dedication to his craft, despite "not understanding anything" about being a football player.

Telling E! News: