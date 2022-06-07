Look: Olivia Culpo Wishes Christian McCaffrey A Happy Birthday
Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey turns 26 today, and girlfriend Olivia Culpo was there to celebrate his latest lap around the sun on Instagram.
The 30-year-old SI Swimsuit model captioned a six-pack of couples photos with a very sweet birthday message.
Writing:
It’s someone’s birthday!! I love you so much Christian. You are the most dependable, inspiring, thoughtful, + grounding person and I feel so lucky to call you mine.
Culpo and McCaffrey have been very public with their relationship over the few years or so.
Regularly sharing some PDA with their near-seven million combined IG followers.
Culpo's has also gushed over Christian McCaffrey's dedication to his craft, despite "not understanding anything" about being a football player.
Telling E! News:
He doesn't really have an off button, even in the off season. He's so hard working. Part of being an athlete is having extreme discipline, so he's so disciplined. It's a lot of hard work and a lot of passion and you're basically watching somebody execute their life vision.