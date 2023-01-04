Look: Olivia Culpo's New Year's Eve Outfit Went Viral

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

No NFL player is having a better end of the season than San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

After getting traded from the Carolina Panthers, McCaffrey has flourished in the 49ers offense. With CMC as their starting running back, San Francisco looks like a legitimate NFC contender.

But even the best football players need some time off. McCaffrey recently celebrated the holidays with his girlfriend, model Olivia Culpo.

"4th New Years kiss w you ❤️ A little late but here’s to ‘23 w #23!!!!" she said in the caption of the photo showing off the couple's past New Year's Eves.

It didn't take long for the photos of the couple to start going viral on social media.

The photos have over 115,000 likes just over 24 hours after they were posted.