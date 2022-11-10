Look: Olivia Dunne Has 4-Word Message For New York Times

Olivia Dunne appears to be upset with the New York Times.

Earlier this week, the New York Times published a story about Name, Image and Likeness in women's college sports, highlighting Dunne.

The LSU Tigers gymnast is one of the most popular athletes in college sports. She has millions of followers on social media and makes seven-figures through brand deals.

But the New York Times questioned if this is a good thing for women's sports, considering the photos she posts on social media.

"New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells," the story reads.

The New York Times story has been trending on social media throughout the week.

"Female college athletes are making millions thanks to their large social media followings. But some who have fought for equity in women’s sports worry that their brand building is regressive," it reads.

Dunne appears to have caught wind of the story going viral on social media. She posted a photo (from the New York Times photoshoot) on her Instagram Story with a four-word message.

"Is this too much?" she wrote.

Well played by the LSU Tigers gymnast.

You can view more from Dunne and the New York Times story on social media here.