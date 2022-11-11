Look: Olivia Dunne Has New Message For New York Times

Olivia Dunne/Instagram.

Earlier this week, a controversial article from the New York Times made headlines for targeting LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

The author wasn't happy with how Dunne created a brand that pays her over $2 million per year. The piece by Kurt Streeter claimed empowerment for female athletes is taking a step back due to the "sex sells" endorsement model.

After taking some time to let the article settle in, Dunne fired back at the New York Times. In a video she posted to TikTok, Dunne donned an LSU leotard - which the NYT wouldn't approve of - and had a simple message.

"Um, if you don't like me that's fine. But just, um, you know, watch your mouth," the voiceover said.

In a comment to the New York Times, Dunne made it clear she's proud of the work she's put in to build her brand.

“Seven figures,” she said, per NYT. “That is something I’m proud of. Especially since I’m a woman in college sports... There are no professional leagues for most women’s sports after college.”

Good for her.