Look: Olivia Dunne Hotel Room Video Going Viral

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 06: Olivia Dunne of LSU looks on during a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on January 06, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

On Friday night, the No. 8 LSU Tigers faced off against the No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks in a gymnastics meet.

Before the action kicked off, though, Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne took to social media with a new video. The social media superstar teamed up with fellow star gymnast Elena Arenas for a new TikTok video.

The video has only been up for 15 hours, but has already garnered over 130,000 likes and 800,000 views.

Check it out.

As for the actual meet, LSU fell for the fourth time this season. LSU lost with a score of 197.250-197.475.

After the meet was over, head coach Jay Clark admitted the road environment played a factor.

“We’re continuing to get better. We hit 24 routines, but we allowed the environment to get to us at the end,” said Clark. “It’s a decent road score that improves our average, but it was short of what we wanted to accomplish today. Now we have to get back in the gym and get better.”

Next up for LSU is a meet against Georgia.