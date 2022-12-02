Look: Olivia Dunne Is Ready For The Gymnastics Season

The LSU gymnastics season doesn't kick off for another month, but star gymnast Olivia Dunne is ready to go.

She and the rest of the LSU gymnasts are gearing up for an exhibition that will take place in just over a week. On Thursday night, Dunne posted a photo of her in the gym.

Decked out in an LSU leotard, Dunne was getting ready to practice on the balance beam. A second photo showed her with her wrists wrapped and ready to go.

"tis the pre-szn :)," she said on Instagram.

It didn't take long for the photo to start making the rounds on social media. Although the photo has only been up for a few minutes, she already has nearly 50,000 likes.

Of course, when she has more than 2.4 million followers on the platform, perhaps that's not as impressive.