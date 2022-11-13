Look: Olivia Dunne Locker Room Video Going Viral

Olivia Dunne continues to clap back at the haters.

Earlier this week, the New York Times wrote a feature on Dunne and the Name, Image and Likeness era. The piece suggested that Dunne, an attractive female gymnast at LSU, is setting women's sports back with her social media posts and brand deals that come from them.

Dunne has received plenty of support in the wake of the article, too.

This weekend, Dunne appeared to clap back at the haters with a locker room video.

"only taking steps forward:)" she wrote.

Dunne, who's most known for her TikTok presence on social media, has millions of followers across platforms.

She's one of the most-famous athletes in all of college sports right now.