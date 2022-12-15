Look: Olivia Dunne Photoshoot Going Viral Tonight

Olivia Dunne/Instagram.

Olivia Dunne is going viral on Instagram on Wednesday evening.

The LSU Tigers gymnast is an All-American on the bars in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but she's a standout on social media all over the world.

Wednesday night, Dunne shared her latest photoshoot.

Unsurprisingly, it's going viral on social media.

"lights, camera, …" she wrote on Instagram. The photos already have thousands of likes.

Dunne is one of the most popular athletes in all of college sports for a reason.

She has millions of followers across platforms and has made a lot of money off Name, Image and Likeness.

Dunne is currently preparing for the 2022-23 season.