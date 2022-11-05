Look: Olivia Dunne Posts Video Before Alabama-LSU Game

Few college athletes - if any - have a larger social media following that gymnast Olivia Dunne.

With over 2.2 million followers on Instagram and over six million followers on TikTok, she's no stranger to creating viral content. Before one of the biggest games of the college football season, she's ready to represent her school.

The LSU star posted a new video to TikTok where she took aim at Alabama.

"happy bama hate week," she said in the video.

No. 6 Alabama heads to No. 10 LSU in what promises to be one of the best games of the weekend. While it's being overshadowed by No. 1 Tennessee facing off against No. 3 Georgia, it may be the more important game.

If Alabama loses, it likely won't have a chance at the College Football Playoff.

We know who Olivia will be rooting for.