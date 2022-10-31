Look: Olivia Dunne Reveals Her Halloween Costume

Olivia Dunne is trending on social media for her Halloween costume this year.

The LSU Tigers gymnast, who has millions of followers across social media platforms, showed off her 2022 Halloween costume on Instagram.

Dunne got into the Halloween spirit this year.

"welcome to the dark side," she wrote on social media on Sunday evening.

Dunne and the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team are currently preparing for the 2022-23 season.

The LSU Tigers gymnast is one of the most-popular athletes in college sports.

Dunne has millions of followers across social media platforms and has landed some prominent Name, Image and Likeness deals.