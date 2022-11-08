Look: Olivia Dunne Reveals How Much She Makes Per Year

Olivia Dunne has been one of the most popular college athletes in the country for the last few years.

She's also one of the most followed athletes on social media as she has millions of followers on Tik Tok and thousands of followers on Twitter.

Many have speculated how much she makes in a year with NIL Deals and according to the New York Times, it's around seven figures.

“Seven figures,” she said, via the New York Times. “That is something I’m proud of. Especially since I’m a woman in college sports. There are no professional leagues for most women’s sports after college.”

Dunne is currently a junior at LSU and just earned All-America honors on uneven bars last year.

As long as she continues to gain more followers and ink more deals, she's going to make even more money.