Look: Olivia Dunne Selfie Going Viral Today

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 06: Olivia Dunne of LSU looks on after a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on January 06, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the LSU gymnastics team announced it is increasing security after "a large group of teenage boys swarmed to see 20-year-old sophomore Olivia Dunne."

Despite that, she's not reducing her social media presence at all. On Friday afternoon, she took to Instagram with a series of photos posted to her Instagram story.

Most featured her teammates, but the final one caught social media's attention. A bathroom selfie had fans talking about Dunne once again this afternoon.

Check it out.

Olivia Dunne Instagram

Gymnastics coach Jay Clark made a somewhat controversial comment about the incident from last weekend. He fears the situation will only get worse after a reporter covering the competition posted a video of the incident.

“And so, somebody puts it on the internet, and it goes viral and so now all we’ve done is sort of encourage that kind of behavior everywhere we go,” said Clark.

We'll certainly have to wait and see.