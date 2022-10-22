Look: Olivia Dunne Shares New Leotard Video

Earlier this week, LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne received an incredible honor from the school.

On Wednesday afternoon, LSU announced Dunne as the school's October 2022 Student-Athlete of the Month. "Kicking off our October Student-Athlete of the Month is Olivia Dunne from @lsugym! Keep making us proud, Olivia!" the school said on Instagram.

Just a few days later, Dunne took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes video from media day. In the video, Dunne is decked out in her LSU leotard and sitting on her throne.

Oh, and she even had a crown/tiara.

Check it out.

The social media sensation has more than two million followers on Instagram and a whopping 6.1 million followers on TikTok.

Dunne is one of the highest-paid collegiate athletes in the country when it comes to her NIL deals.