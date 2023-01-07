Look: Olivia Dunne Video Before LSU-Utah Meet Went Viral

Earlier this week, the LSU gymnastics team made the trip out West to Park City, Utah for a bit of fun before a meet with Utah.

The team enjoyed some fun in the snow before it was time to get the gymnastics season started. Olivia Dunne, one of the most-followed athletes in college athletics, shared a video from before the meet kicked off.

"meet szn is back baby:)," she said in the caption of the post.

Check it out.

As for the actual meet, the Utes got the better of the Tigers - but not by much.

No. 3 Utah took down No. 6 LSU by a final score of 197.275-196.775 on Friday night.

“That was a solid start,” said head coach Jay Clark. “The difference in the meet was that we walked on almost all of our landings throughout the meet, and they didn’t. We can land better than that. I’m proud of the fight and the fact that we can go on the road and not fall. It’s a baseline start and we came very close to doing what we wanted to do, and now we’re going to move on to the next and focus on getting better.”

Next up for LSU is a contest against Kentucky.