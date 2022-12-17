Look: Olivia Dunne Workout Video Going Viral

Just about every day, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has the social media world talking.

Dunne is an elite, All-American gymnast for the Tigers, but she's also one of the most-followed athletes in the country. Her social media prowess can't be stopped.

Dunne has more than nine million followers across Instagram and TikTok alone, which leads to viral content every time she posts. Well, she was back at it this weekend with a new video.

"Best workout buddy:)" she wrote on TikTok along with a video of her working out.

Dunne is one of the highest-paid collegiate athletes - thanks to NIL deals - for a reason.