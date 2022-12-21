Look: Olivia Dunne's Birthday Message Going Viral

Olivia Dunne is the most well-known collegiate gymnast - not named Suni Lee thanks to her Olympic career - in the county.

She's one of the most followed athletes in collegiate sports, not just gymnastics. With over 6.5 million followers on TikTok and another 2.5 million on Instagram, it's difficult for her content not to make headlines.

Well, she was back at it on Tuesday afternoon with another viral post. She posted a message for her teammate, Haleigh Bryant.

The birthday message contained a photo of the teammates at the beach.

Check it out.

The LSU gymnastics season kicks off in just a few weeks. Olivia and her teammates get the season started on January 6 with a competition against Utah.

Until then, she'll have plenty of time to create viral content, which comes natural.