Look: Olivia Dunne's Christmas Outfit Is Going Viral

Merry Christmas, everyone.

LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne has been going viral on social media for her holiday outfit.

Dunne, an All-American gymnast in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is also a standout influencer on social media. She has millions of followers across platforms.

This weekend, Dunne has gone viral for her Christmas-themed outfit.

"santa’s fav:)," she wrote on social media.

Dunne has millions of followers across social media, with her biggest platform being TikTok.

The LSU Tigers gymnast is currently getting ready for the start of the 2022-23 gymnastics season.

For now, though, she's simply enjoying the holidays.