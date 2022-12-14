Look: Olivia Dunne's "Dream" Video Going Viral

Olivia Dunne/Instagram.

Only a handful of athletes in collegiate sports make more money off the field than LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

Yes, including elite college football quarterbacks that dominate the airwaves for months during the season. Why? Well, because she has nearly 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Oh, and another 6.5 million on TikTok. She dominates social media and it's not hard to see why. On Tuesday, she posted another video, this time running through a "dream" scenario - kind of.

Check it out.

Dunne is a social media superstar.