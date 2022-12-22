Look: Olivia Dunne's New Endorsement Is Going Viral

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has landed yet another NIL deal. This time around, she's collaborating with Leaf Trading Cards.

As part of a "historic partnership," Dunne will appear on the first gymnastics NIL trading card.

Dunne's trading card is part of the Pop Century Influencer Series.

This card featuring Dunne is already available on Leaf’s website. It features her autograph and is currently priced at $89.99.

CJ Breen, who works with Leaf, revealed why this is such an important partnership for the brand.

"Leaf CEO Brian Gray is a visionary,” Breen said, via On3. “He sees value in allowing the trading card community a vast category of different options to collect what they want. After the last few months of collaborating with Dunne’s team, it is awesome to see the final product come to life.

“We hope that little girls from across the globe that look up to Olivia see this trading card and believe that they, too, can be on a trading card themselves."

Dunne already had the highest NIL valuation in women's sports prior to this deal with Leaf.