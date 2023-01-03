Look: Olivia Dunne's New Year's Photo Is Going Viral

Olivia Dunne, a star on the LSU gymnastics team, is one of the highest-paid college athletes in the country.

With a massive presence on social media, she capitalizes on her follower count with viral content just about every say. Just over 24 hours ago, she posted a photo bringing in the new year.

She welcomed 2023 with the post on Instagram that already has nearly 500,000 likes - just a day after being posted.

"Mirror mirror on the wall, will 2023 be the best year of all?" she said in the post.

With more than 2.6 million followers on Instagram, it's no surprise her content goes viral almost every day.

Add in another 6.5 million from TikTok and she one of the most-followed college athletes in the country - if not the most.