Look: Olivia Dunne's Racy Locker Room Video Going Viral

Few athletes in collegiate sports make more money off the field than LSU gymnast Olivie Dunne.

Even the best football players in the country can't measure up to her name, image and likeness success. Why? Well, because she has nearly 2.5 million followers on Instagram and another 6.5 million on TikTok.

She dominates social media and it's not hard to see why. On Wednesday, she posted another video, this time from the LSU locker room.

"When he asked for a 5'6" blonde D1 gymnast," the caption in the video said.

"Only if you've been good," read the caption.

Although the video has been up for fewer than 24 hours, she already has 197,000 likes and over one million views on the video.

No college athlete can compete.