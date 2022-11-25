Look: Olivia Dunne's Thanksgiving Post Making Headlines

Olivia Dunne/Instagram.

On Thanksgiving Day, millions of Americans gathered with family to celebrate the holiday.

The same could be said for LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, who traveled back to New Jersey for Thanksgiving. Yesterday she posted a photo to her Instagram story to celebrate the holiday.

"Happy thanksgiving," she said in the post.

Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in college athletics. She has more than two millions followers on Instagram and over six million followers on TikTok.

Thanks to the passing of name, image and likeness, she's also one of the highest-paid college athletes - pulling in over $2 million per year.