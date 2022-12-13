Look: Olivia Dunne's Video With Teammate Going Viral

Olivia Dunne/Instagram.

Olivia Dunne has become such a popular figure in the sports world that nearly every video she posts on TikTok goes viral.

Last week, Dunne received over four million views on a video of her practicing on a balance beam. The caption for that post said, "pov: ur flipping on a 4 inch pice of wood."

Fast forward to this week, and Dunne is going viral because of a dance she performed with fellow LSU gymnast Elena Arenas.

In the video, Dunne is dancing to the song "Rich Flex" by 21 Savage and Drake.

Dunne's latest caption said, "do yo thang 21!"

Dunne currently has 6.5 million followers on TikTok. Most of them applauded this dance.

Earlier this year, On3 reported that Dunne's NIL valuation is at $2.6 million. Viral videos like this certainly help her case.

It also doesn't hurt that Dunne is an All-American gymnast.