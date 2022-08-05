Look: Olivia Dunne's Yankee Stadium Photo Is Going Viral

LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is having some summer fun before school gets back in session.

Dunne is one of the most-followed college athletes of any sport. All summer long, she's been updating her followers with her vacation photos.

Dunne, who just recently reached two million followers on Instagram, took a trip out to Yankee Stadium this week.

She even donned a Yankees hat at the game.

Looks like fun.

This isn't the only big trip Olivia Dunne has taken this summer.

Thanks to her massive social-media following, Dunne has landed some major endorsement deals through the Name, Image and Likeness ruling. She's clearly putting her profits to good use.

Dunne has a few more weeks of summer fun before LSU begins the fall semester. She'll also rejoin her team for the 2022-23 season.