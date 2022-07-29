Look: Olivia Ponton Shares New Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video

Nearly three months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands with a number of returning veterans.

However, the rookie class might have been just as impressive. Several notable rookie models were chosen to be part of the latest iconic shoot.

Among them was Olivia Ponton, who made her rookie debut in early May. Ponton, with more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram, is among the most-notable models in the 2022 issue.

Earlier this week, she shared a new video from Swim Week.

Just a few months ago, Ponton learned she'd be a part of the latest edition.

"Officially apart of the @si_swimsuit FAMILY:)))) Words can not describe how grateful I am, being apart of a group with such empowering humans:) Pinch me please. A DREAM COME TRUE✨✨✨@mj_day thank you X 1 million for believing in me🤍@margotzamet @jo.giunta @_elliegill_ @ja_neyney THANK you for being beautiful angels and for helping me along this adventure."

She's since shared a few more looks at the shoot.

You can find more from Ponton's shoot by clicking here.

You can view more from the 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.