Look: Olympic Gold Medalist Survives Terrifying Plane Crash

David Rudisha is lucky to be alive right now.

Rudisha, who is a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist in track and field, survived a terrible plane crash on Saturday. According to TMZ, his plane took off, and about seven-to-eight minutes into the flight, the engine malfunctioned which caused the plane to go down.

"It was a scary episode where you hold your heart in your hand as you pray to God," Rudisha said, via TMZ. "The pilot did an incredible job to keep the plane afloat and stable for long."

Rudisha was not seriously injured after the crash but did have to go to the hospital to make sure he was alright.

Rudisha won two Olympic Gold Medals in 2012 and 2016 when he participated in the 800-meter race.