Look: Only 1 Draft Pick Hasn't Signed His Rookie Deal Yet

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Every player selected in this year's NFL draft has signed his rookie contract: except one.

Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo has yet to agree to terms on his rookie deal with the Baltimore organization, making him the final unsigned draft pick out 262 selections.

Ojabo was selected with a second-round pick after suffering a torn Achilles during his Michigan Pro Day in March. He notched 11 sacks and five forced fumbles through 14 games for the Wolverines in 2021.

As the No. 45 overall pick, Ojabo is scheduled to earn about $7.9 million over his four-year rookie deal.

But given the fact that he was once a first-round-graded talent, the former collegiate standout could be looking for more guaranteed money.

Ojabo did not report to Ravens training camp on Tuesday. Since he has yet to sign his deal, he's required to rehab away from team facilities.