Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline

Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto.

The only team not make a trade before today's deadline is the Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies were the only team to not make a trade deal despite sitting 13 games below .500 heading into the final stretch of the 2022 season. Closer Daniel Bard, first baseman C.J. Cron and pitcher Chad Kuhl were all rumored as possible trade chips, but they'll all stay put in Denver.

Before last year's trade deadline, the Rockies botched a possible trade involving two-time All-Star Trevor Story, who ultimately decided to go to Boston in free agency after the 2021 season. The Colorado organization lost All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado in a similar situation after the 2020 season.

The Rockies are last place in the NL West with a 46-59 record.