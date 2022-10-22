Look: Oregon Mascot Trolls UCLA Football On Twitter

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 5: The Oregon Ducks mascot encourages fans against the Arizona Wildcats on December 5, 2014 during the Pac-12 Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Oregon won 51-13. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Oregon Duck isn't above doing a little trolling when it comes to Pac 12 opponents.

Taking to Twitter during Oregon's highly-anticipated top-10 matchup vs. UCLA, the Duck poked fun at the Bruins' attendance numbers.

Asking, "Y’all ever seen this many fans before?"

The mascot's troll job definitely got some reaction from college football fans on social media.

"I don’t think they’ve seen this many QB keepers before either…" tweeted Ally Osborne.

"A trolling duck. you love to see it."

"... he really just tweeted this," another said.

"We need a mascot," a Michigan fan commented.

"Put em in a body bag," another replied.

"They'll see them in the Big Ten," tweeted Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

"Ruthless."

"Duck #shade," replied Lisa Horne.

Oregon's not just winning on the bird app, but on the field as well.

The Ducks are carrying a 31-13 lead over UCLA into halftime