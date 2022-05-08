Look: Overhead Angle Of Rich Strike's Comeback Is Going Viral

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 07: Jockey Sonny Leon reacts as Rich Strike wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Coming into the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike was an 80-1 longshot to take first place. But, somehow, the overhead angle of the horse's comeback makes the win look even more incredible.

After the race, Joe Pompliano shared a birds-eye view of Rich Strike storming up the rail to capture the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby; putting into perspective just how awesome of a moment Saturday's race was.

The new vantage point got a ton of reaction on Twitter.

"I’ve watched this like 20 times and it just gets better and better," one user replied.

"I can’t stop watching this incredible video of the Kentucky Derby finish," tweeted Elijah Haahr.

"If Disney made a movie about horse racing, this is 100% how it would end," another commented.

"Rich Strike came from waaaaay back!" said Justin Su'a.

"That is absolutely stunning."

"NEVER OUT OF THE FIGHT," another tweeted in all-caps.

"THIS IS AWESOME," another replied. "Zero quit. Max effort. Gotta love it!"

"I've watched this like 100 times now," said another user. "Amazing. Amazing announcing as well. Call for the ages."

Rich Strike's performance is just the latest example of why fans have filed into Churchill Downs for nearly a century and a half.