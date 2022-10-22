Look: Pac-12 Program's Embarrassing Crowd Going Viral

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 27: A close up view of an American football leaning on the goal line marker on the field at Stanford Stadium before an NCAA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

Arizona State fans and UCLA fans ought to feel a little better after seeing the Stanford Cardinal's crowd on Saturday.

Courtesy of SunDevilSource.com's Chris Karpman, a photo showing a few hundred people at Stanford Stadium began to go viral.

With the publisher tweeting, "ASU crowds haven’t been good but Stanford is on a whole different level of bad."

"Should be packed after that huge road win last week .." a Notre Dame fan tweeted.

"I’ll just leave this here," a Michigan fan said.

"Between this and UCLA crowds…PAC 12 down tremendous," another replied.

"Stanford fans clearly amped by their big win last week."

"Win or Lose, Stanford fans never show up," another commented.

"Annual meeting of people who get the PAC 12 Network is under way."

"Yeesh."

"The rest of the Stanford students are in the library studying," another tweeted.

The Cardinal currently find themselves down 14-6 with the third quarter just getting underway out west.