Look: Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Not Happy With NFL Decision

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn't loving how the NFL handled Green Bay's preseason schedule this year.

Per ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky, LaFleur revealed that the team didn't get back from its Week 1 game against the 49ers until 5 AM.

"Thank you league," LaFleur said. "It's a long season and it can take a toll on you. It messes your clock up for the next couple days."

LaFleur went on to say that he would prefer regional games in the preseason to avoid these kinds of situations in the future.

The Packers came back from San Fran with a 28-21 loss.

Backup Jordan Love had his turnover struggles on Friday, throwing three picks to the Niners' D. While 49ers second-year QB Trey Lance looked sharp in the preseason opener, finishing 4-for-5 with 91 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, the Green Bay's coach defended Love's performance. Saying: