Look: Packers Fan Goes Viral On Sunday Night Football

A general view of Lambeau Field during a Green Bay Packers game.GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view of Lambeau Field as fans arrive before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on September 13, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A Green Bay Packers fan went viral on NBC’s Sunday Night Football this evening.

Green Bay is leading Chicago, 38-27, at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. It’s been a big game for Aaron Rodgers, who’s led the NFC North franchise to a 9-3 start.

A Rodgers lookalike is going viral in the stands, too.

NFL’s official Twitter account tweeted out a video of the Aaron Rodgers lookalike going viral in the stands on Sunday night.

That’s pretty uncanny.

Green Bay will look to move to 10-3 on the season with Sunday night’s win, assuming the Packers can hold on.

Chicago, meanwhile, will drop to 4-9 with the loss.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.