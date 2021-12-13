Look: Packers Fan Goes Viral On Sunday Night Football

A Green Bay Packers fan went viral on NBC’s Sunday Night Football this evening.
Green Bay is leading Chicago, 38-27, at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. It’s been a big game for Aaron Rodgers, who’s led the NFC North franchise to a 9-3 start.
A Rodgers lookalike is going viral in the stands, too.
NFL’s official Twitter account tweeted out a video of the Aaron Rodgers lookalike going viral in the stands on Sunday night.
Is this real life? @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/cFOwS95dXo
— NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2021
That’s pretty uncanny.
Green Bay will look to move to 10-3 on the season with Sunday night’s win, assuming the Packers can hold on.
Chicago, meanwhile, will drop to 4-9 with the loss.