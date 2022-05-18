Look: Packers Fans Are Furious With NFL Network List

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Green Bay Packers fans in the stands in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The NFL Network's got the cheeseheads in Wisconsin pretty upset with this one. In a list of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL (in the last two minutes), according to Michael Robinson, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers didn't make the cut.

"Did Aaron Rodgers die??" asked Packers podcaster Peter Bukowski.

Packers fans let their voices be heard on Twitter.

"Ummmmm ... y’all getting a lil disrespectful towards AR12," one user replied.

"I suspect their social media people will need to carb up to deal with the responses on this one."

"This is a fair question," said Trey Wingo of the Packers QB.

"For what it’s worth, I disagree with this ranking."

"Didn’t Mahomes whoop Josh Allen with like 13 seconds?" another fan asked.

"Maybe there’s an age limit," another laughed.

"Aaron disrespect has to stop."

Aaron Rodgers has some pretty incredible Hail Mary's on his resume, but it wasn't enough for the Packers' back-to-back MVP to crack the top five.