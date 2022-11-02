Look: Packers Fans Are Furious With Trade Offer News

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Green Bay Packers fans in the stands in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers fans are coming for GM Brian Gutenkunst's neck after the team failed to land any additional help at the deadline.

According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman (via Benjamin Allbright):

"The #Packers have contacted the #Broncos about a trade for WR Jerry Jeudy prior to the trade deadline. Green Bay didn't come close to offering the asking price of a 2nd round pick plus another pick in the middle rounds."

Here's what Cheeseheads had to say about the latest report on Twitter.

"One thing about us, we gonna always 'try' after the fact. Or 'almost' get somebody," one fan said. "We’re the Kings of that s--- on and off the field."

"Add this the list with Claypool," another replied. "Packers are great at getting silver medals!"

"Lmaoo boy Rodgers in hell."

"So the Packers would have paid a two for Chase Claypool, but wouldn’t do a two plus a mid-rounder (think I saw elsewhere it was a fifth) for Jeudy," tweeted Jeremy Layton. "Interesting."

"If this is true then Gute is a certified moron."

Tough times in Titletown.