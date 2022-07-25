Look: Packers Star Has Awkward Interaction With Police Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers hands the balls off to A.J. Dillon #28 during the game against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Lambeau Field recently played host to its first-ever soccer game as the Premier League champion Manchester City took on Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich. Among the 78,000 attendees was Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon, who had an awkward interaction with a police officer.

During the game on Saturday, Dillon was invited onto the field during a weather break. But he was stopped by a police officer, and then tried to explain to the officer who he was and what he was doing.

The officer didn't seem to want to hear it though. He shoved Dillon pretty hard towards the stands, prompting a loud boo from the crowd.

One fan retaliated against the officer who shoved Dillon by throwing a cup of beer at him. The beer grazed the officer's face, but he appeared unfazed by it.

AJ Dillon got the last laugh though. He calmed the waters by doing a Lambeau Leap into the stands.

But A.J. Dillon isn't ripping the officer for what he did.

Per PackerNews.com, Dillon attributed the cop's actions to a miscommunication possibly stemming from the cop not being aware that he was invited onto the field.

"Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a Lambeau leap and hype up the crowd... I’m assuming he missed them telling me to come down," Dillon said.

As for the game itself, Manchester City topped Bayern Munich 1-0 thanks to a goal from Erling Haaland.